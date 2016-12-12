IMTADrWillis.JPG

Prototype land-based IMTA system combines best of two concepts

Team behind project aims for zero discharge and zero waste to bring down costs and improve the sustainability of land-based RAS systems more

Genomic project aims to develop therapeutic feeds for farmed Atlantic salmon

Better feeds could reduce simultaneous infections in farms more

Canadian study to explore probiotics’ potential in battling sea lice

Gut may provide clues to salmon’s resistance to sea lice — or lack thereof more

In this issue, Marketspeak columnist Joe Sabbagh looks at the North American market for shrimp. more

Dec 12, 2016 9:08 AM

A pilot project in Chesapeake Bay focuses on “blue growth in aquaculture that maximizes benefits and minimizes impacts” more

Dec 7, 2016 4:26 PM Profiles

Bacteria cause for concern for people who handle shellfish more

Nov 23, 2016 11:17 AM

Ike Jime, a centuries-old Japanese method of harvesting fish, is compared with a modern stunning technology more

Nov 14, 2016 5:15 PM Research

Revamped rules intended to reduce overuse of antibiotics more

Nov 14, 2016 5:03 PM Nutrition

An enterprising farmer uses the warm water pumped by oil wells to grow shrimp and diversify his agriculture production. more

Oct 31, 2016 12:00 PM Profiles

The seaweed has twice the nutritional value of kale and tastes like bacon. more

Oct 31, 2016 12:00 PM Profiles

A column on the ins-and-outs of aquaculture management software from hatchery to grow-out more

Oct 6, 2016 11:50 AM Profiles

The answer for sustainable production of the seafood needed to meet the the demand for high quality seafood is aquaculture. more

Oct 6, 2016 11:45 AM Research

Advocacy groups decry decision to release project from later phases of environmental assessment more

Oct 6, 2016 11:32 AM Salt Water Fish

Role of virus in the development of the disease remains unclear more

Sep 14, 2016 10:29 AM Salt Water Fish

Aquaculture North America (ANA) welcomes guest columnist Joseph Sabbagh who will be writing Market Speak. more

Sep 14, 2016 9:54 AM

Goal is to produce 143 metric tons a year of 550-650 gram fish more

Sep 12, 2016 5:16 PM Profiles

First marine fish farming approved by US Army CoE and EPA seeks investors more

Sep 2, 2016 1:53 PM Profiles

A project that started with the aim of combatting ocean acidification with kelp may result in more of this sustainable sea vegetable in our diet more

Aug 25, 2016 10:00 AM Research

