Prototype land-based IMTA system combines best of two concepts
Team behind project aims for zero discharge and zero waste to bring down costs and improve the sustainability of land-based RAS systems more
In this issue, Marketspeak columnist Joe Sabbagh looks at the North American market for shrimp. more
Dec 12, 2016 9:08 AM
A pilot project in Chesapeake Bay focuses on “blue growth in aquaculture that maximizes benefits and minimizes impacts” more
Dec 7, 2016 4:26 PM Profiles
Bacteria cause for concern for people who handle shellfish more
Nov 23, 2016 11:17 AM
Ike Jime, a centuries-old Japanese method of harvesting fish, is compared with a modern stunning technology more
Nov 14, 2016 5:15 PM Research
Revamped rules intended to reduce overuse of antibiotics more
Nov 14, 2016 5:03 PM Nutrition
An enterprising farmer uses the warm water pumped by oil wells to grow shrimp and diversify his agriculture production. more
Oct 31, 2016 12:00 PM Profiles
The seaweed has twice the nutritional value of kale and tastes like bacon. more
Oct 31, 2016 12:00 PM Profiles
A column on the ins-and-outs of aquaculture management software from hatchery to grow-out more
Oct 6, 2016 11:50 AM Profiles
The answer for sustainable production of the seafood needed to meet the the demand for high quality seafood is aquaculture. more
Oct 6, 2016 11:45 AM Research
Advocacy groups decry decision to release project from later phases of environmental assessment more
Oct 6, 2016 11:32 AM Salt Water Fish
Role of virus in the development of the disease remains unclear more
Sep 14, 2016 10:29 AM Salt Water Fish
Aquaculture North America (ANA) welcomes guest columnist Joseph Sabbagh who will be writing Market Speak. more
Sep 14, 2016 9:54 AM
Goal is to produce 143 metric tons a year of 550-650 gram fish more
Sep 12, 2016 5:16 PM Profiles
First marine fish farming approved by US Army CoE and EPA seeks investors more
Sep 2, 2016 1:53 PM Profiles
A project that started with the aim of combatting ocean acidification with kelp may result in more of this sustainable sea vegetable in our diet more
Aug 25, 2016 10:00 AM Research
Sorry, no events.
Sorry, no events.
Sorry, no events.
Sorry, no events.
Copyright by Capamara Communications Inc.