Advances in US sablefish aquaculture

NOAA scientists Bill Fairgrieve and Adam Luckenbach hold sablefish from a trial that was completed during the first week of May 2017, when the scientists made their first harvest of mature fish raised in net pens Photo: Edward Hayman

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reached a milestone in May with its first harvest of an all-female generation of mature sablefish. This is a landmark achievement as it makes the farming of this tasty, buttery fish on a commercial scale within the grasp of US fish farmers. The fish harvested weighed an average of 5.47 lbs each, for a total of a whopping 20,227 kgs (roughly 44,593 lbs).

“That average size is akin to a 10-year-old fish in the wild,” remarked an astonished Kurt Grinnell of Jamestown S’Klallam LLC, owned by the S’Klallam tribe in Washington State and a partner on the research project with NOAA. Grinnell was very happy with the harvest, with low mortality rates similar to cultured salmon species. He sees “a big yield from a small space because sablefish is a hearty species that can withstand low-oxygen conditions and large temperature changes.”

The harvest marks the culmination of efforts of researchers at NOAA’s Northwest Fisheries Science Center in Seattle, who, in 2015 succeeded in producing a genetically all-female generation of sablefish (Anoplopoma fimbria). Females grow faster than males and are up to 30-percent larger at 24 months in aquaculture environments. Since then, scientists Adam Luckenbach and Bill Fairgrieve have been raising this generation of sablefish at facilities in Manchester, Washington (Hatchery International, Issue 5 “All Females, All the Time”).

Big hurdle

The scientists produce approximately 10,000 all-female juveniles each year for grow out in net pens in open water. They have the potential to produce more juveniles, a capability that’s ideal in farming an emerging aquaculture species on commercial scale. The problem, however, is the limited number of permits for net pens in open water, where these juveniles would be raised to maturity. The permits issued by the federal government are already being used to grow non-native fish species in the Puget Sound region. One company, Cook Aquaculture, owns the majority of net-pen permits and is using them to raise Atlantic salmon. NOAA is working on the permitting process for sablefish.

Valuable fish

Sablefish, or black cod, has caught the public’s attention with its rich buttery flavor and healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Current wild stock numbers are unknown, but fishing is closely regulated by federal agencies. The controls on fishing have helped drive prices up. Earlier this year, prices were up roughly 11.5 percent from a year earlier — from $10 per lb at wholesale in 2015 to now $12.25 per lb — for fish 10 lbs or larger. Sablefish continues to be the highest valued finfish per pound in Alaska. The largest consumer of sablefish is Japan.