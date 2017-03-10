Decoding the mystery of sea lice persistence

Sea lice have long been a research focus at Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s (DFO) St Andrews Biological Station (SABS). Recently, studies have focused on the ecology of their early life history stages, non-chemical methods to reduce their incidence, and genetic selection of sea-lice-resistant Atlantic salmon. These elements have been, or are being studied, in an attempt to combat sea lice outbreaks in near-shore ocean caged fish.

Current treatment methods used by industry are mostly aimed at combating the adult stage of

sea lice once they have infested the salmon. This is done by killing, removing and/or collecting the attached parasites. However, by the time the salmon are treated, the female sea lice carrying the egg strings (known as gravids) have already had ample opportunity to produce eggs. These viable eggs can hatch and the subsequent larvae may become the next generation to possibly re-infest the salmon farms.

What remains unknown is what happens to the larvae once the eggs hatch. This information is crucial in order to develop strategies to “short-circuit” the life cycle of the sea louse on farms. Until recently, it was thought that early sea lice larval stages were passive and drifted away with tides and currents. However, these free-swimming larvae have been shown to be active swimmers (up to 20 metres per hour) and continue to be found mostly in close proximity to salmon farms (albeit in low densities). These results also agree with the few available larval sea lice studies from scientists in other salmon-producing countries.

Cracking the code

With funding under DFO’s Program for Aquaculture Regulatory Research (PARR), Emily Nelson, a biologist at SABS hopes to help crack the code as to how and where these larvae go and how they survive until the stage when they are able to attach to their host.

“We now believe that these microscopic larvae are not passive, are capable of swimming and must have some mechanism that allows them to stay near farms to re-infest the fish. If we can discover where these larvae are, the potential exists to selectively target the larval stages, before they become infective on the salmon,” Nelson said.

Nelson has spent the past 18 months sampling the water in and around salmon aquaculture sites in southwest New Brunswick. She is looking for the microscopic larval stage of sea lice using submersible pumps and vertical plankton tows. This sampling will continue throughout the year to capture the rise and fall of sea lice densities on salmon farms and – for comparative purposes – at reference sites away from the sea cages.