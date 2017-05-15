Research looks at developing “designer tilapia” to cater to changing consumer behaviors

Good news to tilapia aficionados: tilapia has always been good for you.

A study showed tilapia’s Omega-6 to Omega-3 (n6:n3) ratios is relatively low compared to normal US diets. This disproves the “worse than bacon” allegation made in 2008 that was based on a study conducted by a research team that exaggerated its interpretation of how tilapia’s n6:n3 ratios were bad for the health.

An even better development is that, with customized feeds, tilapia can be developed into a premium product with specifically designed lipid content and/or fatty acid composition (FAC) profile (see side bar.)

“Consumers have shown high interest in these premium value-added products, and tilapia has huge potential in value-added segment of the marketplace,” cited Hyun Sik S. Chu et al in the abstract of 21st Century consumer behaviors - Why we are interested in value-added “Gucci” tilapia.

The research team is from the Department of Food Science and Technology, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg.

Changing consumer behaviors

With a healthy fatty acid composition, the so-called “designer” tilapia will cater to consumers, millennials included, shifting to healthier, less processed, and more sustainable products.

“We are seeing changes in consumer behavior. Interesting patterns are coming up,” Chu said during his presentation at Aquaculture America 2017 held in February in San Antonio, Texas. “People want transparency in products. That means people want to know what goes into the product.”

In wanting to “feel safe” in eating the product, the consumers check out the information label to check if the ingredients are safe and the products, less processed. They even consider if the packaging materials are earth-friendly.

Chu said that in terms of fresh fish, consumers are starting to prefer the whole fish, not fillets. “They also want more sustainable product, they look at the producer and want to know if it has sustainable practices.”

People usually buy fish for the taste and assumed health benefits, compared to other meat proteins. Wild-caught fish is preferred and considered as a premium product. Aquaculture products, however, are starting to be viewed favorably as a sustainable alternative.

Consumers’ “willingness to buy” is steadily increasing, he said, due to the entry of millennials in the market, changing consumer patterns, and producers’ educational and marketing efforts.

“Producers are getting the word out that it is a sustainable alternative: it involves controlled feed, water. So people believe in these things now,” he said.

The millennials