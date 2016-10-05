Submersible net cage system comes a long way

Mike Meeker has been farming rainbow trout off of Manitoulin Island in Canada’s Lake Huron since 1984. A self-described “pioneer” in the business, his first net pen was hammered together with logs he cut in the bush and floated on oil drums. He’s come a long way since then. As the managing director and part owner of Blue Goose Foods, he oversees two pen sites that each produce a million pounds of trout a year.

Along the way, Meeker has been building pens to accommodate his evolving aquaculture business. He describes his latest design, the StormSafe Submersible pen as a “game changer.”

The Great Lakes receive some of the strongest winter storms on the planet. One-hundred-km winds combined with freezing temperatures batter the pens constantly.

“High energy, short frequency waves we see here are much more punishing than the long frequency ocean waves,” explains Meeker. “You know the surface cages are not going to last.”

But the worst problem can be ice in the spring. “We can get up to 40 inches of ice and the flows can be as much as a mile wide. I’ve lost two pens completely torn up by ice.”

“As the manager I was always the one called out in the middle of the night to rescue the pen and I don’t want to do that any more,” says Meeker. “I’ve done some crazy things. It makes for good stories but it doesn’t make for good business.”

His solution is to go underwater.

Many Ontario growers use a submersible cage for their shore-based systems, that’s an earlier design of Meekers’. The cages can be winched below the surface.

“It works well when the only time we need to submerge is in the spring to avoid the ice,” says Meeker. But as pen installations begin to move offshore in both lake and marine environments, he needed something different.

Filling the need

“The actual idea evolved from oil rig technology,” says Meeker. “When I was working with the National Research Council to develop the original submersible cage, I came up with the vertical spar concept at the same time and discussed the concept with the NRC engineer.”

The design uses six vertical floating spars to support the corners of a hexagonal shaped pen. That’s an advantage because there is very little horizontal surface area for wind or waves to act against. In a typical surface cage, the various structures are constantly twisting and buckling in different directions, which puts enormous stress on the system.