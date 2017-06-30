Innovations, new approaches empower US catfish farmers

× Expand The Catfish Institute catfish harvest Workers haul catfish out of a pond in Moorehead, Mississippi. After years of decline, the catfish farming industry in the US rebounding

Over the past 14 years, the aquaculture industry has seen a roughly 80-percent decline in the amount of pond space dedicated to catfish, from a peak of around 80,000 hectares in 2002 to about 25,000 hectares in 2016.

Dr Jimmy Avery, who cited the figures in his paper on the status of the US catfish farming industry, said however that the rate of decline has slowed significantly in recent years and new ponds were built in 2016 due to record live catfish prices.

Avery is with the Mississippi State University’s Thad Cochran National Warmwater Aquaculture Center. He presented his paper at Aquaculture America 2017.

“If you look at the period, for example, from 2006 to 2010, you’ve got very flat fish prices at about $0.77 to $0.79 per pound,” says Avery. “At the same time, feed was beginning to go from roughly $255 per tonne in 2006 to around $375 to $380 per tonne in 2010. So you’ve got increasing feed prices, relatively flat fish prices and increased competition from foreign competitors. And pretty much a sluggish economy during that time frame,” Avery tells Aquaculture North America (ANA).

Ripe for a rebound

After 2010, market conditions began to improve as domestic production has dropped to the point where the market was willing to pay more to make sure it was getting US product, says Avery. Catfish prices went up steadily from $0.80 per pound to $1.21 per pound in 2016 (see graph). Feed prices have dropped to $378 per tonne by 2016 from a high of $562 per tonne in 2012. Meanwhile, likely driven by previously dire market conditions — a variety of new technologies and techniques came to the forefront.

“Whether you’re looking at increased aeration, the use of hybrid catfish, or the use of more-intensive production systems, [new technologies] have really allowed farmers to take advantage of these kinds of fish prices,” says Avery. “We can really get out there and produce more on a per-acre basis. It’s those new technologies that are really allowing people to take advantage of this upturn.”

The president of the Catfish Farmers of America, Townsend Kyser, of the the Kyser Family Farms, noted that new technologies such as his farm’s oxygen monitoring system, have greatly improved the way they run their business.

“Those changes helped, and there have been some hybrid catfish that have been developed that seem to grow a little bit faster,” says Kyser, who was once named Catfish Farmer of the Year by the Alabama Farmers Federation. “That has helped some producers be stronger. It doesn’t work for everybody, but it’s helped a lot of producers change the way that they were farming. Our workup is evolution – the strongest will survive and those of us who learn to adapt and tighten up some of our margins and watch everything a little bit closer – we’re able to hang around. We have been doing well for a few years to make up for some of those bad years.”