Big questions unanswered after possible HSMI discovery on BC farm

Research in May conducted as part of the ongoing Strategic Salmon Health Initiative (SSHI) found what is possibly the first case of heart and skeletal muscle inflammation (HSMI) disease in farmed salmon in British Columbia, but a question that is yet to be answered is whether the Piscine Reo-Virus, or PRV, actually causes the disease.

“There's a pretty good weight of evidence that [PRV] is certainly a factor in the development of HSMI in Atlantic salmon. But what other triggers may be required isn't really well understood," leading genomic researcher Kristi Miller-Saunders, who is with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), told CBC News.

HSMI is a disease that can cause low-level mortalities in farmed Atlantic salmon in Norway. It often found in fish that also carry the Piscine Reovirus, but there is still no definitive evidence of cause and effect. HSMI only affects fish and poses no risk to human health. Prior to this case, examination of thousands of fish from Alaska to Washington State had found no evidence of HSMI in wild or farmed fish on the West Coast of North America.

PRV is an endemic virus in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, found in Alaska, BC, Washington State, Chile and Europe, although research shows differences between the Pacific and European strains. PRV is commonly present on farmed and wild salmon in the Pacific, and is often present in fish that show no signs of ill health. In the researchers’ report, they state that “There is no evidence, to date, that PRV causes any disease in BC Pacific salmon.” Details of the report are at http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0141475.

“This disease is particularly difficult to understand. PRV has not been 100 percent confirmed as a cause of HSMI but there has not been a case of HSMI without PRV,” Miller-Saunders told Aquaculture North America (ANA). However, PRV has also been found in fish that have no clinical signs of the disease, leaving its role in disease conditions, such as HSMI, unknown.

First suspected case of HSMI in BC farmed salmon

A team of international researchers led by DFO’s Miller-Saunders found a potential HSMI case in farmed Atlantic salmon samples collected from a BC aquaculture facility in 2013-2014. The facility was announced at first as one “located in the Johnstone Strait” by DFO spokeswoman Michelle Rainer. Cermaq Canada later announced that the samples came from their Venture Point farm.

“Cermaq Canada’s Venture Point farm participated in the collection program, along with three other farm sites operated by Cermaq and Marine Harvest. The scientists concluded that some samples from 2013 at the Venture Point farm have been considered as being consistent with HSMI findings,” said the company.