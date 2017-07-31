Alternative salmon treatment granted US patent

A treatment developed in Chile that could replace the use of antibiotics in the salmon industry has been granted a patent in the United States.

The solution, obtained from an indigenous marine bacteria, was developed by a team of scientists led by Dr Alejandro Dinamarca, at the University of Valparaiso.

The highlight of the solution is its ability to be blended into fish feed. According to Dr Dinamarca the food additive does not generate resistance, is non-toxic to fish farming, and poses no harm to the environment. It is thus seen as a better alternative to antibiotics in controlling infections in salmon.

The use of large quantities of antibiotics in aquaculture is a concern because it has the potential to be detrimental to other wildlife, the environment and humans. In 2016, Chilean salmon producers revealed they used 557 tons of antibiotics during the previous year, the highest level since at least in eight years.