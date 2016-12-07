Aquaculture Canada conference draws record attendance

× Expand More than 430 delegates attended, making the trade show the largest aquaculture event in recent Canadian historyPhoto: James Lewis

Held under the theme “Aquaculture – Leading Sustainable Food Production,” this year’s edition was a joint venture between The Newfoundland Aquaculture Industry Association (NAIA) and the Aquaculture Association of Canada (AAC).

“Aquaculture represents one of the most resource-efficient, environmentally friendly forms of healthy food production. In the last three decades, farmed fish production worldwide has increased by 12 times, at an average annual growth of over 8.8 percent, making it the fastest-growing food production sector. This year’s theme reflected upon our industry’s increasing role and responsibility to produce high-quality products to help meet the growing demand for food around the globe,” NAIA Executive Director Mark Lane told Aquaculture North America (ANA).

More than 100 speakers discussed key issues related to food security, sustainability, aquatic health, coastal management, labour market, science and technology in the aquaculture industry; regionally, nationally and internationally. The event also provided attendees a networking platform.

“It was fantastic to see such a great turnout. I think NAIA and AAC did a first-class job putting on a great event,” said Jeremy Dunn, Executive Director of the BC Salmon Farmers Association, who spoke at the event. “The record attendance speaks to the interest on aquaculture in Canada, to the level of optimism in the industry, and to the level of interest in research from the industry, government and research partners. Overall the arrows point in the right direction.”