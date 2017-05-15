Aquaculture technician training project bags funding

The British Columbia government and North Island College (NIC) on Vancouver Island, BC, have partnered on a new $450,000 (C$600,000) project that will boost aquaculture in the province by providing training to future aquaculture technicians.

The three-year project will train up to 40 students at NIC’s campus in Campbell River, BC. The project includes the development of advanced levels of aquaculture technician training; different training delivery models; prior learning and skills assessment/recognition model; and a marketing strategy to promote aquaculture careers to First Nations, high school students and local job seekers.

In addition to in-person instruction, NIC is also working to create materials to deliver the training online to students. Materials that will assess the knowledge of individuals already working in the aquaculture industry are also being developed to help support their career development.

The project started in February this year and is expected to finish in spring 2020.