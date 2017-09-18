BC town to ban fish farms

The town of Sooke on Vancouver Island, British Columbia is banning ocean-based Atlantic salmon aquaculture within its boundaries.

The decision follows the salmon-escape incident in Cooke Aquaculture’s farm in Washington State in August.

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait recognizes the municipality doesn’t have any official power to make legal decision but she hopes that with enough communities on board a clear message can be sent.

The motion passed by the town council on September 11 includes three recommendations — a zoning amendment that would prohibit invasive species farming in local waters; letters to be sent to its local MP and MLA to advise them of the steps the district is taking; and drafting of a resolution to encourage other coastal and BC communities to follow suit.

