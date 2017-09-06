Biotech firm addresses taurine deficiency in farmed fish

by

Massachusetts-based biotech company KnipBio says it has succeeded in developing a

microorganism capable of providing taurine missing from many commercial fish feeds.

The company is known for its efforts to develop fish feed derived from microbes instead of less-sustainable sources such as wild-caught fish or agricultural crops.

KnipBio said it was able to develop a microbial strain capable of producing taurine in meaningful amounts.

Taurine is a sulfonic amino-acid critical to basic cellular and physiological processes such as membrane stabilization, detoxification, anti-inflammation, immunomodulation, and anti-oxidation.

The reduced availability in aquaculture diets of taurine-rich ingredients like fishmeal may create a taurine deficiency. This deficiency can lead to reduced growth and survival for many commercially relevant finfish species, increasing their susceptibility to diseases and impairing larval development, said the company.

Tags

by

Prospects in Aquaculture 2017