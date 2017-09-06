Biotech firm addresses taurine deficiency in farmed fish

Massachusetts-based biotech company KnipBio says it has succeeded in developing a

microorganism capable of providing taurine missing from many commercial fish feeds.

The company is known for its efforts to develop fish feed derived from microbes instead of less-sustainable sources such as wild-caught fish or agricultural crops.

KnipBio said it was able to develop a microbial strain capable of producing taurine in meaningful amounts.

Taurine is a sulfonic amino-acid critical to basic cellular and physiological processes such as membrane stabilization, detoxification, anti-inflammation, immunomodulation, and anti-oxidation.

The reduced availability in aquaculture diets of taurine-rich ingredients like fishmeal may create a taurine deficiency. This deficiency can lead to reduced growth and survival for many commercially relevant finfish species, increasing their susceptibility to diseases and impairing larval development, said the company.