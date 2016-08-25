Brazil and Argentina: Potential markets for GM salmon

AquaBounty Technologies is setting its sights on Brazil and Argentina as markets for its genetically modified (GM) “AquAdvantage” salmon and has conducted field trials in those markets.

Brazil and Argentina are the second and third largest growers of GM crops in the world, respectively, after the United States. AquaBounty sees the two countries as potential markets for its GM salmon because of their openness to using new technology in food production, Dave Conley, Director of Communications, told Aquaculture North America (ANA).

AquaBounty already has approval to sell its GM salmon in the US and Canada. “We now have independent scientific reviews and approvals from two of the most respected regulatory agencies in the world that have confirmed the safety of our salmon for human consumption and for the environment,” Ron Stotish, CEO, said in a stock exchange release in July.

“We are making the necessary preparations for the commercial launch of our product and we look forward to bringing our more sustainably produced salmon to consumers, with the assurance that it is nutritious, safe and healthy,” he added.