California shellfish farmer gets coveted permit

Coast Seafoods Company can breathe a sigh of relief after the California Coastal Commission agreed to renew its lease until the end of the year, pending a review of the company’s revised farming plans.

The company, a subsidiary of the Pacific Seafood Group, was denied permits in June to expand its operations because it “had not adequately addressed potential impacts to ecologically significant eelgrass beds in the bay,” asserted the commissioners who voted against the permit.

The company then revised its proposal, which it presented to the Commission yesterday. Under the revised plan, the company will plant four test plots to monitor and evaluate the environmental impacts of its oyster and clam farming methods.

The Commission is expected to review the plan next month.

More on the story here.