Canadian province renews funding for two aquaculture programs

The provincial government of Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.), Canada has renewed funding for two aquaculture programs.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries is investing roughly $38,730 (C$50,000) into the Aquaculture Technology Program and an additional $72,660 (C$93,800) in the Aquaculture Futures Program.

The Aquaculture Technology Program assists aquaculture operations in the development or adoption of innovative technologies or equipment that will advance the industry. The Aquaculture Futures Program funds research and development projects, local promotion, strategic planning, investigative travel and other initiatives that will support the industry.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, P.E.I.’s aquaculture industry contributes more than $80 million to the Island’s economy and employs more than 2,000 islanders in the mussel, oyster, finfish and processing sectors.

“Over a short period of time, aquaculture has grown to be an extremely successful industry in Prince Edward Island and has proven to be very important to our rural economy,” said Alan McIsaac, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries.