Cargill to acquire Diamond V

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa company specializes in boosting digestive health and immunity in animals

Feed producer Cargill said it is acquiring Diamond V of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, a specialist in boosting digestive health and immunity in animals.

Cargill said Diamond V’s “unique, research-proven immune support technologies” work naturally with the biology of the animal to strengthen its immune and digestive systems.

“Natural immune support products in animal feed – like natural health supplements for people — are increasingly being used to improve immunity and digestive health,” said the company.

“This acquisition strengthens Cargill’s and Diamond V’s shared vision to be a leader in creating new solutions for evolving consumer preferences for sustainable and wholesome food production,” said David MacLennan, Cargill’s chairman and CEO.

The acquisition is expected to close in January 2018, subject to regulatory approvals.