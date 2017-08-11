Cermaq named most transparent salmon producer

Salmon and trout producer Cermaq holds the top-ranking position in Seafood Intelligence’s annual transparency benchmark report 2017.

Cermaq said it is unique by having “external assurance” to validate its sustainability reporting. This means an independent entity has validated the company’s sustainability disclosures, thus ensuring their reliability. The company said it also publishes quarterly sustainability performance results.

“I’m proud of this accomplishment. Our commitment to openness and transparency is at the heart of everything we do. It is our ambition that through transparency and open reporting on material topics, we will improve and strengthen the constructive dialogue with our stakeholders,” says CEO Geir Molvik.

For the 7th year Seafood Intelligence has been benchmarking transparency in top 36 salmonid farming companies and 11 fish feed companies. Cermaq has been #1 five times and #2 two times.