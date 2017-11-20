Combating algae growth and low-oxygen levels

× Expand Getty Fish swimming Maintaining water quality within a range that supports optimum fish health remains a constant challenge for ocean net pen operators

“Aquaculture water is a very dynamic environment,” says KC Hosler, project delivery manager for Pentair, from his office in Nanaimo, BC.

Pentair’s sea pen aeration and sea pen oxygenation systems use similar equipment to inject gases into the water, yet they have different applications, to solve different challenges. Hosler outlined two ocean conditions — phytoplankton blooms and low-oxygen events — and explained how the systems can help to mitigate them.

Aeration options

“When net pen operations use aeration systems in BC, it’s primarily for plankton mitigation,” explains Hosler. Plankton, or algae blooms, cause fish health issues, can create a low-oxygen situation, or in extreme cases, can even be toxic to the fish. “Aeration is creating a few different effects in the water that are beneficial for the fish,” he says.

Air bubbles rising from the diffusers help to decrease the density of the water above and that induces a vertical flow of water from depth to draw in water that is of better quality. “That water might be free of plankton, it might be higher in oxygen, or potentially a different temperature,” says Hosler.

As the bubbles rise they bloom up and that vertical energy is converted into an outward radiating flow, says Hosler. “The bubbles spill out in all directions and create an outward flow at the surface that is pushing water away from that air source,” he says. This helps push away from the pen plankton that may be at the surface.”

“By introducing air bubbles into the water you are also creating gas transfer,” says Hosler. “Some of the oxygen that is contained in that air is absorbed into the water in the pen, helping to boost the oxygen level or make more oxygen available to the fish.”

An aeration system is centered on an air supply of one or more compressors and an accumulator tank. That air is distributed to all points of use by piping systems. There are flow control panels at the pens themselves that distribute the air to diffusers. “The diffusers are deployed on a grid pattern to equal area coverage and we select the diffuser locations to suit the conditions at a site including pen size, water depth and number of fish in the water,” Hosler explains.

The compressors can be rented from local suppliers Hosler points out. “Many of our customers prefer to use that as an operational expense as opposed to a capital expense,” he says. “The maintenance and service of those compressors then falls to the vendor who is supplying them.”