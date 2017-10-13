Cooke: Flaws ‘do not present structural or safety risks’

× Expand Washington State Department of Ecology Rich Passage Clam Bay Net Pens owened by Cooke Aquaculture Rich Passage Clam Bay Net Pens owned by Cooke Aquaculture

Cooke Aquaculture says flaws discovered in its Clam Bay facility by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) do not present structural or safety risks.

“The Department of Natural Resource’s own engineer inspected the Clam Bay facility and concluded that it was safe and suitable for restocking. At the same time, DNR identified several areas that warrant repair,” says Nell Halse, Cooke Aquaculture’s vice president of communications.

The company says it continues to work on those repairs. “It is important to remember that Cooke Aquaculture acquired the company in 2016 and is in the process of upgrading its facilities to meet the company’s high standards,” Halse says.

On October 9, DNR announced it found flaws in Cooke Aquaculture’s Clam Bay facility and that it is giving the company 60 days to fix them. DNR informed the company it could lose its lease on the state-owned site if repairs are not done within the deadline.

“Cooke Aquaculture is committed to working with the State of Washington and Native American tribes to demonstrate that our facilities are operated at the highest standards of safety and structural integrity,” the company said.