Cutting-edge fish monitoring tool gets green light

Cermaq iFarm iFarm is 'a giant leap for fish farming,' says Cermaq

A tool that Cermaq claims will transform fish farming from stock management to individualized farming has received positive assessment from the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries.

The tool, called iFarm, is based on photo recognition of the fish and brings fish welfare and fish health to a new level as each fish is being individually monitored, said Cermaq.

iFarm monitors factors as growth, sea lice, disease, lesions and others aspects that affect the health and welfare of the individual fish, said the company. It added that “it is possible to separate the fish that needs treatment, for example against sea lice. Thus, the extent of sea lice treatments will be dramatically reduced.”

"We are pleased to get the opportunity to develop iFarm, an innovative technology that will strengthen the entire industry. iFarm will effectively reduce the need for sea lice treatment and will enable us to bring fish welfare to a new level by monitoring each fish in the pen, "says Knut Ellekjær, Managing Director of Cermaq Norway.