Dairy farmer sees future in aquaponics

× Expand Nelson & Pade Nelson & Pade Aquaponics System A commercial 6-500 Clear Flow Aquaponic System from Nelson and Pade, the same system installed by the Calkins in their Lake Orchard Farm. The system produces eight-times the amount of food using 1/6th of the water needed in traditional agriculture, says the manufacturer

When Mary and Nate Calkins were looking to further diversify their Lake Orchard Farm in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, they chose to invest in aquaponics.

“We have always run a progressive and diversified farm,” Nate Calkins says of their sixth-generation Wisconsin dairy operation, located about 60 miles north of Milwaukee along the shores of Lake Michigan. “I read a quick article about aquaponics and was just riveted by the possibilities.”

Aquaponics ticked a number of boxes for the Calkins. Fish and vegetables made a good business case to balance the more volatile dairy market. He could convert a building housing a milking parlor to house the fish. They would be producing local food, which would contribute to food security and sustainability, and the working environment was very positive. “There is something about walking into an 80°F greenhouse in February (when Wisconsin temperatures are well below freezing) and seeing all the lush plants,” says Calkins. “Our employees sure like it.”

Calkins is a structural engineer by training and was able to construct the 4,000-sq-foot greenhouse by himself. “It came on a truck and I was able to follow the instructions,” he quips. But the couple went with a custom fish and plant rearing system from Nelson and Pade Inc in Wisconsin.

“I wanted a ‘Cadillac’ system,” says Calkins. “I know someone who has a make-shift aquaponics system in their garage that they have cobbled together with tubs and I bet they actually grow more vegetables outside during the summer.”

Nelson and Pade installed a 6-500 Clear Flow Aquaponic System for commercial operations. It comes complete with six 500-gallon fish rearing tanks, a biological filter system, plant raft tanks, filter, media beds and all the required pumps and hardware. “We just had to supply the plant rafts,” says Calkins

The on-farm well taps into a limestone aquifer with a pH of around 7.8. “When we put the fish in, they bring the water down to around 7.1, which is ideal for growing tilapia,” Calkins explains.

The operation has 3,000 gallons of fish-rearing water and a total of 15,000 gallons of recirculating water.

Species of choice

Tilapia was the species of choice. “We were looking at the quality of fish to grow the greens,” Calkins explains. “Perch is a popular native species here in Wisconsin that we could grow for the local market, but they are a slower growing fish that don’t provide the same level of nutrients to support the greens.”