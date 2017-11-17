Diversification drives success of family business

× Expand Taylor Shellfish Farms Oyster seeds Having the ability to produce seed for a variety of species was transformative for Taylor Shellfish Farms

The Taylor family’s history of growing shellfish in Washington State goes back as far as 1890. Under the umbrella of Taylor Shellfish Farms, the family business has evolved into a successful aquaculture company with diverse products and production methods. Bill Dewey, director of public affairs, says that diversification has been the key to the company’s success.

“In the last 25 years, they’ve dramatically grown the business, a lot of that due to the opportunities afforded by hatchery technology,” says Dewey. “We built our first hatchery in 1989; that’s really fuelled the growth and diversification of the company, as we’ve been able to produce seed for a variety of species, stock our farms and make them more productive. The company grows by starting new farms and acquiring other farms. We’ve diversified geographically and by species and by market. I think at this point, we’re probably the largest producer of farmed shellfish in North America.”

Taylor Shellfish’s offerings are wide ranging. The company produces 4-5 million lbs of Manila

clams per year, which started as beach culture but has evolved to include mechanized farming techniques. Dewey is particularly proud of a tulip harvesting machine that he obtained and reconfigured into a Manila clam harvester for use on his own farm. Taylor Shellfish has since taken the same design and used it to develop their own harvesting machine. Along with mussels and geoducks, the company also grows several types of oysters using a variety of techniques.

“We grow them on tidal long lines,” says Dewey. “We do bag culture systems, off-bottom as well. Our BC farm has quite a bit of deep water suspended culture. You name it. We have a high diversity of culture systems and it’s constantly evolving.”

Acquisitions

Dewey says that while the company has purchased many other operations, it has been largely based on opportunities – they have no craving for a monopoly. The 2007 purchase of British Columbia’s Fanny Bay Oyster Company, for example, allowed the company to obtain more farms and a processing plant and put them in position to establish another retail shop/oyster bar. Dewey says that oyster bars evolved into a small but important facet of their business over time. Initially, the company was selling products through farmers markets in Washington.

“The gentleman who was doing those markets for us had some health issues and, it turns out that the farmers-market trade really hinges on the personality and who you have doing them,” says Dewey. “We really struggled after his health issues and decided to make a foray [in 2011] into a retail store in downtown Seattle. We started opening oysters for people in the retail stores and had a few tables and chairs and that became popular pretty quickly so we put in a few more tables and chairs. Before we knew it, the demand was overwhelming the store, so we got a beer and wine licence and then there were lines out the door. We saw the demand for a tide-to-table experience.”