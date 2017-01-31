EU endorses use of insects in fish feed

North American producers of alternative fish feeds could look forward to new opportunities in European markets, with the EU countries’ endorsement of the European Commission’s proposal to allow insect feed in the aquaculture industry.

The vote took place in December, following a discussion on the proposal in a meeting of the biological safety of the food chain section of the EU standing committee on plants, animals, food and feed.

The text is expected to be formally adopted during the Spring of 2017. This means that insect proteins will be authorized for use in fish feed beginning July 2017, according to the International Platform of Insects for Food and Feed (IPIFF).

“We are particularly pleased with the move made by EU institutions: the opening of this legislation is in our view a major milestone towards the development of the European insect production sector,” said IPIFF President Antoine Hubert, as quoted by Agripress.

“In the long run, these changes should contribute to alleviate European dependency on protein imports, whilst securing a promising source of protein for EU farmers & customers,” concluded the IPIFF Chair.