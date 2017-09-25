Farmed salmon makes the cut

Farmed salmon has been named among fish that’s safe for pregnant women to eat.

The first-ever study on the intakes of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids in pregnant women in New Zealand has found only 30 percent are getting the recommended daily amount.

The country’s Ministry of Health nutrition guidelines for pregnant women state fish and seafood can be eaten as long as they have been well cooked, served hot, and larger species are limited.

Dr Kathryn Beck from Massey’s School of Sport, Exercise and Nutrition, a co-author of the study, said there is little concern with canned tuna (skipjack or albacore tuna), canned salmon, mackerel or sardines, farmed salmon, tarakihi, blue cod, hoki, john dory, monkfish, warehou, whitebait and flat fish like flounder.

“The mercury levels in these fish are seen as low risk, and their nutritional contents provide many health benefits,” she said.