Fish-free feed competition nears end

A Chinese feed company is on course to winning the F3 Fish-Free Challenge in which contestants are invited to produce an aquafeed that does not contain marine animal meal or oil, and sell 100,000 metric tons of it by the time the contest closes on September 15, 2017.

Guangdong Evergreen Feed Industry Co Ltd has sold 66,515 metric tons of feed since the contest opened in May 2016. In second place with 31,600 metric tons is the team comprised of Myanmar-based Htoo Thit Co and global animal nutrition company Biomin.

If none of the contestants have met the 100,000 MT target by September 15, the prize will go to the company closest to the target. Awaiting the winner is a prize of $200,100 to support their fish-free aquafeed business.