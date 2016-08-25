Government hiring blitz to support science-based decision making

In all of Canada, the plan is to hire 135 marine scientists, Canada’s federal government

announced in May. The hiring of the scientists is part of DFO’s actions to support a number of the Cohen Commission Recommendations, released in 2012, which focused on the decline of sockeye salmon in the Fraser River in BC.

DFO released on August 9 a formal document titled Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s update on the Implementation of the Cohen Commission Recommendations that includes details on the status of all 75 recommendations, as well plans going forward.

“We are committed to continue investing in science and innovation to help inform the development and implementation of Canada’s aquaculture regulations that support the sustainable use of our marine resources, while growing our economy,” Frank Stanek, DFO’s Manager for Media Relations, told Aquaculture North America (ANA).

He said the 2016 Budget provided new funding to DFO to increase ocean and freshwater science including new funding to support additional research on sustainable aquaculture. “We will do more research on the effects of aquaculture on ecosystems and wild species, and initiate aquaculture-related coastal monitoring. We will also increase diagnostic testing for pathogens and diseases in farmed and wild fish so that the Government of Canada can meet its responsibilities to protect wild and farmed fish stocks from serious infectious diseases,” he said.

Stanek noted that there was a “tremendous amount of interest” in the DFO science recruitment campaign from across the country. “We are confident that we will hire qualified, experienced and knowledgeable people. Our investments in new staff will allow the Department to continue to make informed decisions based on scientific evidence for the benefit of all Canadians.”

“We will continue to improve Canada’s already strong regulatory system to ensure that the aquaculture industry is safe, healthy and ensures the sustainable use of our marine resources…. We have a lot of work to do, and we want new employees to start work as soon as possible,” he added.

Jeremy Dunn, executive director of the BC Salmon Farmers Association (BCSFA), said the association is pleased to see DFO reaffirm its commitment to science, and science-based decision making for all fisheries in Canada (see side bar for BCSFA’s actions on the Cohen Commission Recommendations).

— Liza Mayer

Note: Salmon farming in BC makes headway in sustainability

Salmon farming in British Columbia has seen significant advancements since the Cohen Commission Recommendations were released in 2012, according to the BC Salmon Farmers Association (BCSFA).