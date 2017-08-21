Industry’s first-of-its-kind ‘green’ vessel to debut in 2018

× Expand N/A The new salmon processing and transportation vessel for Hav Line AS, Norway, is the world’s first vessel of its kind with a hybrid/battery solution. Vessel will be used in salmon processing and transportation

A ship with “very low” emission levels — thanks to its hybrid propulsion/battery power source — will debut in the fish farming industry in the summer of 2018.

Technology group Wärtsilä will develop the vessel, which will be used as a salmon processing and transportation vessel.

“The fish farming industry, like other marine industry sectors, is seeking better ship designs and greater efficiencies that reduce overall operating costs and lessen the environmental impact. Wärtsilä is proud to have been selected for this project that introduces the world’s first hybrid propulsion system for this kind of vessel,” says Riku-Pekka Hägg, vice-president, Wärtsilä Ship Design.