Marine Aquaculture Development Act gets Senate approval

Shellfish cultivation and aquaculture activities in North Carolina waters containing submerged aquatic vegetation could soon be allowed with the approval of Senate Bill 410 (Marine Aquaculture Development Act) in the Senate on Wednesday.

Senators Norman Sanderson (R-Carteret) and Bill Cook (R-Beaufort) filed Senate Bill 410, which aims to ease some restrictions on a federal rule designed to protect submerged aquatic vegetation. “This policy is more stringent than policies used in other coastal states, including the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said the senators when they filed the bill in March. “Shellfish lease applications in North Carolina have been routinely denied by the Division of Marine Fisheries due to the presence of any submerged aquatic vegetation.”

The senators believe the bill has tremendous potential to create new jobs in the shellfish and aquaculture industry. Senate Bill 410 will be sent to Governor Roy Cooper after getting Senate approval.