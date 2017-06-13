Marine Harvest builds third processing plant in BC

× Expand Marine Harvest’s new facility in BC will process 12,000 tonnes of salmon annually Photo: Marine Harvest

Marine Harvest’s new salmon processing plant in Surrey, British Columbia will start operations in July, and process approximately 12,000 tonnes of salmon annually, said the company.

The value-added processing facility is the third plant operated by Marine Harvest in the province and will serve customers in Western Canada and North West USA.

Vincent Erenst, Managing Director at MHC, said there is an increasing demand in the North American market for healthy, tasty and convenient food. “With the new plant we can provide customers with delicious and easy-to-prepare meal options made from high-quality, fresh salmon,” he said.

Marine Harvest’s business expansion will increase its employee base of 530 by up to 75 full-time positions.