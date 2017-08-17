Marine Harvest eyes e-commerce

Salmon producer Marine Harvest wants a bigger slice of the market for kitchen-ready seafood and has restructured its North American sales division to achieve this goal.

Among the sales channels the company is eyeing is e-commerce, where seafood has the potential for consistent double-digit growth year over year, it says. The company expects the highest e-commerce sales from internet-savvy millennials and convenience-seeking double-income households.

“The consumer wants a high-quality product at a reasonable price and in the most convenient way, and Marine Harvest is able to give them exactly what they want,” says Joe Fidalgo, Managing Director of Marine Harvest’s Consumer Products (USA).

One challenge, however, is educating consumers to trust buying seafood online, but Fidalgo says the company is ready. “We’ll look forward to working with e-commerce partners to make sure our customers are confident in ordering healthy and top-quality seafood for delivery to their kitchen,” he says.