Merck Animal Health and GlobalVetLINK Announce VFD Partnership, Aquaculture Webinar

GlobalVetLINK (GVL®) and Merck Animal Health announced on August 24, 2016, a partnership for GVL’s electronic Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD) System, FeedLINK®.

To help the industry prepare for coming VFD changes, the two companies are hosting a “VFD Survival Strategy for Aquaculture Production” webinar on Thursday, September 15 at noon CDT. Additional details of the webinar are at GlobalVetLINK.com/vfdsurvivalwebinars.

FeedLINK is a web-based system that provides end-to-end management of VFDs, helping to ensure compliance with the Veterinary Feed Directive for veterinarians, producers and feed manufacturers.

Merck Animal Health’s decision to partner with GlobalVetLINK helps ensure the industry has access to a complete, accurate and reliable solution for VFD compliance.

“Antibiotic stewardship is critical to the future of the industry and we are proud to partner with GVL to provide additional resources to help meet the needs of our customers,” said Scott Bormann, Vice President, North America Operations, Merck Animal Health.

“Because our FeedLINK system builds drug label requirements and instructions into the VFD creation process, it’s critical that we continue to work with animal health companies like Merck Animal Health for accurate and complete information,” said Cliff Smith, GVL Chief Executive Officer. “For more than 10 years, the industry has trusted GlobalVetLINK with providing a complete VFD management solution, and we’re confident that veterinarians, feed distributors and producers can continue to rely on us for help with compliance.”

Merck Animal Health is the most recent company to partner with GVL for VFDs, joining several other major animal health companies.

GlobalVetLINK offers complete Herd Health Management Solutions for the food animal industry, simplifying management of VFDs, CVIs, diagnostic results and scripts through its online platform. Patent-pending GVL SmartEngine™ technology helps ensure animal health documents are accurate, complete and compliant.

Learn more about GlobalVetLINK at www.globalvetlink.com.