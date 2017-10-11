New era in Hawaii aquaculture

Hawaii’s tilapia aquaculture industry is expected to get a boost from the Hawaii Board of Agriculture’s decision to allow importation of Nile tilapia (Oreochromis niloticus) for commercial production.

The Hawaii Aquaculture and Aquaponics Association voted to lift the “restrictive regulation” on September 26.

“With the positive vote regarding Nile tilapia, there is hope for further increase in the local tilapia industry,” association president Ron Weidenbach, told Aquaculture North America (ANA).

Nile tilapia was previously in the state’s Restricted List A, which limits importation for institutional research. Stakeholders have been advocating for over 20 years for the rule change.