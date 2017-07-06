New lab focuses on fish nutrition

Cargill has opened a new $1.25-million aquaculture research lab in Dirdal, Norway, signaling the company’s continuing expansion into the aquaculture feed market.

The facility will benefit from the expertise of professionals from Cargill and feed supplier EWOS, which Cargill acquired in 2015 for $1.52 billion.

The Dirdal lab was built on the Cargill (formerly EWOS) Innovation Center grounds, where research has been conducted for more than 30 years.

In addition to the new research facility, the center includes a pilot plant and the seaside fish trial sites Gråttnes and Oltesvik. It has 11 employees who will work in the lab and support Cargill’s pilot plant, sea site fish trials and aqua scientists.

Cargill said it has a long-term commitment to investments in R&D, and this represents an important milestone in its ambition to be the leading force in fish nutrition research. The new facility builds on Cargill’s existing fish nutrition research and leading analytical capabilities.