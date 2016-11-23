New research center to benefit aquaculture

The aquaculture sector is expected to benefit from the Ocean Frontier Institute (OFI), a new research center headquartered at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

OFI will bring together international scientists, students and industry to focus on issues and

innovations related to, among others, sustainable fisheries and aquaculture to support transformation of those industries.

In September, the center received “unprecedented” funding of roughly $220 million from various sectors, including $94 million from the Canadian federal government, and $125 million in support from provincial governments and partners, including a gift of $25 million from business leader and philanthropist John Risley.

The Memorial University of Newfoundland and the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) are also partners in the new centre.

“This research comes at a critical time for our planet and its oceans. We’re proud that UPEI and the Atlantic Veterinary College can bring our unique expertise in aquaculture and marine disease control and prevention to this unprecedented partnership. Together, we can help ensure healthy fish in a healthy environment, and nurture a sustainable source of quality protein for future generations,” said Dr Alaa Abd-El-Aziz, president of UPEI.