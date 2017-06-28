New US agriculture minister urged to support recirc farming

× Expand Students help tend a community garden by the Recirculating Farms Coalition. The organization is urging the new Secretary of Agriculture to support the expansion and development of farming in the US, particularly their quest for organic certification

A group representing farmers, educators and NGOs committed to helping raise the profile of recirculating farms has asked the new US Secretary of Agriculture to support aquaponic and hydroponic farming.

Sonny Perdue was sworn in as the 31st US Secretary of Agriculture in April.

"We hope that his first accomplishments will include supporting expansion and development of farming in the United States by making sure hydroponic and aquaponic farms are able to keep their hard-earned USDA Organic certification,” said Marianne Cufone, executive director of the Recirculating Farms Coalition.

"Recirculating farms, like many hydroponic and aquaponic operations, can use less water, space and energy than most traditional in-ground and raised-bed growing methods using dirt. Many facilities already meet or can even exceed existing organic regulations. Allowing these farms to keep their USDA Organic certification would send a powerful message that the USDA values sustainability and innovation,” she added.

Photo Credits: RFC and Wikimedia