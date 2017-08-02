Software helps optimize feeding efficiency

A new software aimed at improving the aquaculture industry’s efficiency in tilapia farming through optimal feed formulation was launched recently at the World Aquaculture Society's Asian-Pacific Conference 2017 in Malaysia.

AMINOTilapia, from Evonik Industries, calculates the ideal amino acid recommendations for different growth stages of tilapia considering various production features. The software helps nutritionists to formulate diets that optimally meet the animals’ needs and improve feed conversion rate, that is the efficiency with which animals utilize nutrients, said the company.

The tool is geared towards modern diets that are formulated to balance amino acids and reduce excess dietary protein, which is usually the most costly component in feed. Balanced diets not only increase efficiency, but also contribute to protecting the environment thanks to a reduced nitrogen excretion, added Evonik.