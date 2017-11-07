Over $1M in grants allocated to aquaculture programs

The National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) has announced over a million dollars in grants to support further food security and job growth in the United States.

Aquaculture grants totaling $1.2 million are recommended for funding four research projects in two universities:

• Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama, $320,883

• Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama, $261,613

• University of Maryland Baltimore County, Catonsville, Maryland, $321,165

• University of Maryland Baltimore County, Catonsville, Maryland, $320,984

“By 2030, it’s estimated that nearly two-thirds of fish consumed globally will be produced through aquaculture,” said NIFA Director, Sonny Ramaswamy. “It is important to foster a sustainable aquaculture industry in the United States to support nutritional security and job creation in rural America.”

Among the newly awarded projects, Auburn University will develop a cost-effective vaccine for the US catfish industry to fight columnaris disease, which kills catfish and other cultured and ornamental freshwater fish worldwide.

Another project at the University of Maryland Baltimore County will develop an oral vaccine to help combat infectious hematopoietic necrosis virus (IHNV), a disease that affects trout and salmon.

More information on these projects is available on the NIFA Website.