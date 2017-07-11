Aquaculture research facility gets thumbs up

The Center for Aquaculture Technologies Canada (CATC) has received a Certificate of Good Animal Practice from the Canadian Council on Animal Care for the quality of animal ethics and care in science program at its aquaculture research facility located in Souris, Prince Edward Island, Canada.

Founded in 2012, the Center for Aquaculture Technologies is a full-service contract research and development organization focused on the application of biotechnologies to improve productivity, efficiency and sustainability in aquaculture.