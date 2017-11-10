RAS specialist acquires hydroponics company

× Expand Hydronov Hydronov hydroponics project A hydroponics project by Hydronov. Pranger Enterprises says acquiring Hydronov will allow it to expand services into the hydroponics field

Indiana-based Pranger Enterprises has acquired Canadian hydroponics designer and builder, Hydronov.

“Hydronov is a perfect fit for us as we continue to grow our aquaponics services,” Nick Pranger, CEO of Pranger Enterprises, said. “Pranger specializes in aquaculture and Hydronov is a world leader in hydroponics. Our specialties are a perfect complement to each other.”

Pranger is a consultant and construction manager specializing in the development of commercial recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) projects in the US. It works with project owners and investors from evaluating the feasibility of their aquaculture or aquaponics project to coordinating the site, scope, budget, design and construction.

The acquisition will combine Hydronov’s hydroponics design and build experience with Pranger’s experitise, says Luc Desrochers, founder of Hydronov .