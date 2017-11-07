Robust outlook for BC’s farmed salmon industry

BC Salmon Farmers Association (BCSFA) Executive Director Jeremy Dunn painted a bright picture of British Columbia’s farmed salmon industry, saying 2017 overall has been a “fantastic year” and conditions will likely remain favorable in 2018.

“Our members have no problem selling every fish that they raise and it’s been that way for a few years now. Seafood has always been a volatile market but the global trend seems to point to demand remaining strong for the foreseeable future,” Dunn tells Aquaculture North America (ANA).

British Columbia’s farmed salmon industry contributed $1.5 billion towards the BC economy between 2013 and 2016 and created 1,600 jobs, according to an independent economic analysis of the province’s salmon aquaculture industry.

The increase of 37 percent over the past three years in its value to the province shows the industry is reaping the benefits from unprecedented investment in technology and practices that increase the overall performance of BC salmon farms.

“Overall, 2017 has been a fantastic year for our members. They ran profitable businesses. The fish on farms are very healthy and the environmental performance is sound and strong. The investment in the sector has been unprecedented, $200 million over the last two years, and that’s really helped the services supply sector because those are the companies that are helping to build the industry here in BC. Overall for everyone it was a good year,” says Dunn.

The rise in value of BC’s farmed fish also reflects the record high salmon prices, driven by the imbalance in global supply and demand. Efforts to curtail the biological footprint of salmon farming have led producers to limit production, but there are no plans as of yet to increase production volumes, says Dunn.

“Since 2015 the provincial government has not been reviewing new site applications in BC because they are waiting for recommendations from the Minister of Agriculture's Advisory Council on Finfish Aquaculture as to whether the industry in BC should grow or not,” says Dunn, who adds that the council’s report is expected by the end of the year.

Achievements

BC’s farmed salmon production in 2016 totalled 92,800 metric tonnes. BCSFA’s eight fish-farmer/members account for 90 percent of the total.

“We have 52 members, most of them in the service and supply sectors. Only eight grow fish of them; they grow Atlantic, coho, chinook and sablefish as well as steelhead salmon,” says Dunn.

He clearly is proud of the industry’s accomplishments, which includes achieving a “yellow” — or “good alternative” — ranking from Seafood Watch.