Seafood Watch gives ASC-certified tilapia high marks

ASC-certified tilapia is now on Seafood Watch’s list of seafood recommended to consumers.

California-based Seafood Watch program, run by the Monterey Bay Aquarium, recommends to consumers which seafood items are "Best Choices" or "Good Alternatives," and which to "Avoid."

Program Engagement Manager at Seafood Watch, Ryan Bigelow, said the improvements ASC has made to their farmed tilapia standard, particularly the mandate to further reduce antibiotic treatments during production, allowed Seafood Watch to recommend ASC-certified tilapia.

An ACS certification verifies that the product was raised in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.