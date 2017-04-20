Stakeholders fear Trump’s budget cuts would kill Sea Grant program

× Expand Students at Port of Los Angeles High School measure and weigh juvenile white seabass before putting them into a new aquaculture tank in their classroom. Sea Grant supports 33 college programs and dozens of aquaculture extension agents around the country and its elimination would constrain the growth of fisheries and aquaculture Photo: Holly Rindge, USC Sea Grant

Aquaculture researchers and other stakeholders are worried that US President Donald Trump's recently released fiscal 2018 budget proposal will cut funding to marine agencies and completely eliminate the national Sea Grant program, which acts as the federal extension and research service to fisheries, including shellfish and finfish farming.

The proposed cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which oversees the Sea Grant program, would also eliminate funding for a variety of smaller programs including external research, coastal management, estuary reserves and “coastal resilience,” which seeks to bolster the ability of coastal areas to withstand major storms and rising seas.

According to a leaked memo from the federal Office of Management and Budget (OMB), first reported by the Washington Post, the budget plan would slash funding for a number of federal agencies, including NOAA, the US Coast Guard, Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The memo reportedly cites the Trump administration’s goal of redirecting the funding for rebuilding the US military.

NOAA would face the steepest cuts, including $513 million from its Satellite and Information Service, and $126 million from its Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research. The $73-million Sea Grant Program would be eliminated entirely.

NOAA doesn't comment on legislature of any kind and recommended contacting the Department of Commerce for further information. There's been no response to several calls and emails sent to the public affairs office.

Sea Grant offices receive federal funds and tries to match it with private and state investment for research. But without a federal commitment, the program would be finished, MaryAnn Wagner, a spokesperson for Washington Sea Grant, told the online reader-supported news service grist.com.

Robert Rheault, the executive director of the East Coast Shellfish Growers Association (ECSGA) and longtime advocate for domestic aquaculture of all types, says the proposed elimination of the Sea Grant program would immeasurably hurt the domestic aquaculture industry in the US.

"I suppose the industry would continue to grow without the assistance of Sea Grant, but it would certainly slow the process, and states would be challenged to replace the educational outreach and research capacity that Sea Grant brings to the table," Rheault tells Aquaculture North America (ANA). "I view the proposed cuts to Sea Grant as job killers."

He says his members rely on Sea Grant support in several ways.

Sea Grant supports 33 college programs and dozens of aquaculture extension agents around the country, he explains.