Trending now: Aquaponics

While aquaponics is not necessarily a new technology, the industry is relatively young compared to more established food production methods. The industry is growing at rapid pace, however, with new businesses springing up regularly.

Wisconsin-based Nelson & Pade Inc has been one of the most prominent names in the industry for decades. Originally focused on hydroponics, the company shifted to aquaponics in the early 1990s. The business now centers on optimizing systems and providing tools and education to help individuals and companies get started in aquaponics.

“I would say in the last five or 10 years, there’s been a growing awareness of aquaponics,” says co-founder Rebecca Nelson. “I think a lot of what is spurring that is the focus on two things – the quest for sustainability as well as the local food movement. Just from our experience and perspective, the size of the farms and the number of farms that are opening up are growing really, really quickly.”

Dr Chris Hartleb, professor of Fisheries and Biology at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (UWSP), was focused on aquaculture when Nelson & Pade reached out to him six years ago. Together, they launched the nation’s first college aquaponics course, which eventually led to the establishment of the Aquaponics Innovation Center at UWSP. Hartleb says the rise of larger-scale commercial aquaponics operations speaks volumes about the industry’s evolution.

“Prior to that, aquaponics was limited to people who were doing small- or medium-scale to feed their family and friends, almost like a second job so they could sell their produce and fish on the weekend,” says Hartleb. “We’re just seeing in the past two years, real commercial businesses that employ dozens of people and are producing thousands of heads of greens per day and hundreds of thousands of fish per year.”

Ken Armstrong is deeply involved in the industry in his role as treasurer of the Aquaponics Association, and as owner and founder of California’s Ouroboros Farms. Ouroboros Farms has grown steadily alongside the industry, evolving into an operation with three 20,000-gallon tanks growing greens and fish. Its clients include local consumers and a Michelin three-star restaurant in San Francisco.

“Part of what’s driving that growth is that, with any new industry or paradigm, there are those who jump in head first,” says Armstrong. “Particularly here in California as the drought got worse, it drove people to question the farming methodologies that are being used.”