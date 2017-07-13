Wisconsin celebrates aquaculture day

On Saturday, July 15, the Wisconsin Aquaculture Association, along with member fish farms, is celebrating their annual state-wide open house where fish farmers are opening their farms to the public.

Activities promoting Wisconsin aquaculture and explaining the importance of locally grown, fresh, safe fish are in store for attendees. Fish farmers are encouraging people to visit a local fish farm and learn firsthand about aquaculture, become more aware of the role commercial aquaculture plays in the state’s economy, local communities, recreational opportunities and in providing a safe healthy food, said the association.

According to the group, Wisconsin currently has over 2,800 registered fish farms, comprising 1,984 private farms with ponds, 125 business farms, 213 public fee fishing farms, six wholesale fish processing farms, and 95 farms processing fish for human consumption.

The list of participating fish farms can be found at www.wisconsinaquaculture.com/Events_Details.cfm?RID=62