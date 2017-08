Virginia-based Blue Ridge Aquaculture says it is producing its own feeds to save about 25 percent in feed costs per year.

Known as the world’s largest producer of indoor-raised tilapia, the company spends roughly $2 million to $3 million per year in feed costs. “Our biggest production cost is feed,” said Chief Financial Officer Jim Franklin.

The spinoff business, called Blue Ridge Aquafeeds, plans to sell feeds that it doesn’t need to other aquaculture operators.

More on the story here.