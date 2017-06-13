Employers need to go the extra mile to attract the young

A recent report issued by the Canadian Agriculture Human Resources Council (CAHRC) indicates that the Canadian aquaculture industry is suffering from a labour shortage. With approximately 4,000 people working full-time in the industry, there are 450 unfilled positions, which translate to an 11-percent vacancy rate, and millions of dollars in lost revenue. There are a variety of causes for the shortage, which experts say will only get worse as aquaculture becomes a more important source of protein going forward.

The report was compiled through analysis of Logistics Canada information, including the Census and the Labour Force Survey. CAHRC also conducted a large-scale survey of over 1,000 respondents across agriculture and aquaculture, interviewed 80 key opinion leaders, conducted six focus groups and seven commodity-specific webinars. This information has gleaned key insights into the Canadian aquaculture labour shortage.

“Part of it is that aquaculture businesses are in rural and remote areas and people are leaving

rural areas, so it’s difficult to get people to come to smaller rural areas,” Debra Hauer, project manager with CAHRC, told Aquaculture North America (ANA).

This has been a pressing concern for the industry, notes Susan Farquharson, executive director of the Atlantic Canada Fish Farmers Association (ACFFA).

“Our members continue to be challenged with accessing a sustainable workforce,” says Farquharson. “Our industry is based in rural, coastal communities in Atlantic Canada where there is a population deficit, and we have a limited workforce. In our region, people often have to travel longer distances to get to work and to access training, so recruiting, retention and retraining staff can be tough.”

Going the extra mile

“It’s not always easy to keep them,” says Cyr Couturier, president of the Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance (CAIA), of workers in rural areas. “That may be related to the fact that they don’t have access to other things like internet or whatever. A young person coming into aquaculture, you typically want to be able to have access to recreational services, internet, otherwise you’re not going to be happy. There are still areas in the country where we don’t even have basic internet access.”

In some cases, Couturier notes, companies and even the government have made investments in that type of infrastructure to make working in rural areas more palatable to young potential employees.

“The companies have gone the extra mile and made sure they put boosters in and things like that so they could have broadband access. Companies have invested a lot to try and keep people satisfied in their employment.”