Two-Track Education and Training for Aquaculture

Should a young person preparing for a career in aquaculture pursue a broad-based, biology-focused education program, or a highly specialized vocational training program in aquaculture? What about an older individual who wants to, or has to, change careers? There has been a lot of discussion within the aquaculture community about these questions. I am not aware of a consensus on these questions and I doubt there will be one; so much depends on individual interests and circumstances.

Students use math and chemistry principles learned in the classroom to calculate salinity levels and analyze water quality in grow-out tanks. Without learning the "how to do it" skills, students' "book learning" may leave them ill-equipped to meet the demands of their employment believes this columnist

I suspect that opinions about “the best option,” including my own, are influenced by the path the speaker/writer followed for their career. My first experience with fish propagation involved rearing rainbow trout for a local restaurant 55 years ago when I was a graduate student. My education had been strictly academic, but my training in fish propagation was all “O-J-T” (on-the-job training). I like to claim that I have some experience with both training and education as it pertains to aquaculture, based on my own experience as a university teacher and career as a manager with the US Fish and Wildlife Service. I must acknowledge, however, I identify more strongly as an educator.

Although the terms “education” and “training” are frequently used interchangeably, they are different; at least in the mind of this “old professor.” Training a student is typically focused on developing a specific set of skills that are needed to do a specific job, or jobs, efficiently. Training is job-focused. Education typically takes a broader approach, including greater emphasis on critical thinking. An education program may enable students to acquire many of the same skills taught in training programs, but it usually is less job-focused. Education programs attempt to provide broad foundations that will be useful in many occupations, not just a few targeted jobs. Broad-based education programs typically include an array of formal courses to provide the background necessary for understanding principles behind the myriad aspects of propagating aquatic animals, or, increasingly, plants.

I probably am somewhat biased toward programs based on a broad foundation of academic coursework, followed by training in specific skills; that was the path I followed. I think a college education should be just that… an education; specialization comes later. Most young people in the age range of 18 to 20/21 really don’t know yet what they want in terms of employment; therefore, they need a broad background. When I entered college, I was trying to decide whether to be a high school football-baseball coach, or a nuclear physicist. It was only after being exposed to courses in math, physics, chemistry, and biology that I learned my real interests were in vertebrate zoology, ecology, and ultimately aquaculture and fish health.