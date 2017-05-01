Want to study aquaculture?

Featured below are eleven aquaculture educators, all of whom supported this year's annual Training & Education supplement in Aquaculture North America called "Prospects in Aquaculture 2017". Ranging from Universities and Colleges to private dive training companies, their courses are designed to prepare students for a successful and rewarding career in aquaculture.
Click below to find out more about any of this year's featured aquaculture educators.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
Atlantic Veterinary CollegeUniversity of Prince Edward Island 550 University Ave., Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island C1A 4P3
The Centre for Aquatic Health Sciences at the Atlantic Veterinary College (Univ of PEI) is an academic centre of expertise in finfish health research initially funded by the Atlantic Innovation Fund and research partners.
-
2
Bellingham Technical College3028 Lindbergh Ave. , Bellingham, Washington 98225, United States of America
If you have a love for the great outdoors and an interest in biology and wildlife, consider earning a certificate or an associate degree in Fisheries & Aquaculture Science at Bellingham Technical College.
-
3
Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences60 Bigelow Drive PO Box 380, East Boothbay, Maine 04544, United States of America
The Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences was established by Drs. Charles and Clarice Yentsch in 1974 as a private, non-profit research institution named for the oceanographer Henry Bryant Bigelow.
-
4
Dalhousie UniversityAgricultural Campus , Truro, Nova Scotia B2N 5E3
-
5
DiveSafe InternationalPO Box 342 1003A Island Hwy, Campbell River, British Columbia V9W 5B6
DiveSafe International is Canada's premiere commercial diving school.
-
6
Fleming CollegeFrost Campus, Fleming College, 200 Albert St S.,, Peterborough, Ontario K9V 5E6
Fleming College offers the only aquaculture program offered as a post-graduate certificate in Ontario.
-
7
Kentucky State University103 Athletic Road KSU Aquaculture Research Center, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601, United States of America
-
8
SUNY CobleskillState Route 7 , Cobleskill, New York 12043, United States of America
-
9
University of Idaho799 Poultry Hill Way , Moscow, Idaho 83844, United States of America
The Aquaculture Research Institute (ARI) was established in 1988 to provide a focus for aquaculture research at the University of Idaho.
-
10
University of Stirling - Institute of AquaculturePathfoot Rd , Stirling, FK9 4LA, Scotland
The Institute of Aquaculture at the University of Stirling has a global reputation as a leading international centre of expertise for aquaculture research and education, as such it attracts postgraduate students from all around the world.
-
11
University of Wisconsin - Stevens PointNorthern Aquaculture Demonstration Facility 36445 State Hwy 13, P.O. Box 165, Wisconsin 54814, United States of America
Through industry-applied research projects, students at UW-Stevens Point work alongside expert staff to raise a variety of species at all life stages in various systems.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)