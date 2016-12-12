Finding your niche in shrimp aquaculture

Americans consume about 4 lbs of shrimp per capita, making it the country’s favorite seafood.

There are over 2,000 species of shrimp around the world, with popular wild species harvested in just about every country with a coastline. Shrimp aquaculture is thriving in dozens of countries where growers have improved farming environment and techniques. Shrimp has always been perceived as a premium product; it is well accepted in a frozen or thawed state, and offers consumers a variety of options. As such, shrimp can be the centerpiece of seafood promotions by retailers and restaurants.

The popularity of shrimp has prompted new interest and investment in land-based and indoor shrimp aquaculture in the US and Canada. I share the enthusiasm for niche operations that are well located and are accessible to the market. Below I offer my perceptions on the market for the sector by species and form.

Prawn and Pacific white shrimp Frozen Headless

There is ample supply of farmed Pacific white shrimp (Litopenaeus vannamei) to meet the current demand from North American consumers seeking every level of price, sustainability and quality. I see no shortage on the horizon, in fact, I expect the supply from imports to improve due to technical innovations and more players from overseas entering the sector. The current and projected volume from imports and price levels must be considered if your plan is to sell large volumes of frozen vannamei.

Frozen Head On

The demand for vannamei, particularly frozen, head on, is especially challenging and price centric. Imports from Central and South America are generally excellent in quality and are well accepted in the market. In the US and Canada, much of the head-on production goes to the Asian and Hispanic trade that hold production from Ecuador in high regard. These quality buyers are often brand-specific. This item from Asian producers is also of good quality. Hispanic markets in the US can vary on their preference for head-on shrimp by region and family history, while the Asian market is more constant.

Black Tiger (Penaeus monodon)

Producers in Asia started a shift away from tigers a few years back, creating a shortage in the world markets. My interaction leads me to believe there is an opportunity for high-quality tiger shrimp farmed indoor directed at specialty retail and high-end restaurants. I see head-on sizes U/10 and larger live, fresh and limited frozen and headless shell on in 16/20 sizes and larger in fresh and limited frozen having acceptable demand.