The future of US aquaculture under Trump

It is difficult to foresee what aquaculturists can expect after President-elect Donald Trump takes

office, but based on his rhetoric during the campaign, or on what various pundits have suggested as actions he might propose, some changes appear to be in the cards. Changes pertaining to environmental regulation, food safety laws, international trade, interstate commerce regulations, the Lacey Act, Endangered Species Act, and the EPA could be some of them.

That said, I think it is safe to predict that Mr Trump will not identify aquaculture as a specific area that will require major changes during his administration. He can be expected to focus on economic and political issues. Perhaps regulations affecting aquaculture will be priority targets. Within conservation and resource management matters, I expect him to give much more attention to environmental regulations and terrestrial wildlife, than to fisheries issues. Perhaps he will follow a path similar to that of Shell Chemical/Petroleum 40 years ago, when Shell determined that aquaculture had a great future, but was not as financially rewarding as petro-chemicals. Potential for maximum profits outweighed the societal benefits of aquaculture. The Trump administration can be expected to focus on big economic matters, not small fish.

Mr Trump has never voiced a strong interest in fisheries issues in general and has not been known to comment specifically on aquaculture issues. Although seafood importations are major components in our international trade deficits, they seldom receive much attention in political discussions. Despite the probable absence of direct actions affecting aquaculture, I suggest that aquaculture will be affected by initiatives taken in other areas, such as changes in environmental regulations, tax reforms, food quality standards for imports, and international trade agreements. Some changes in environmental law and international trade may have profound effects on American aquaculture.

Given the extreme amount of hyperbole and acrimony generated during the presidential campaigns; and since, as well; I must review some basic facts about American government. Most importantly, we must remember that a President’s powers are quite limited. The President has a “bully pulpit”, but not much else. However, the President, his Cabinet members, and civil servants in administrative positions, have considerable flexibility in how laws and regulations are implemented. Ultimately, court decisions may determine whether or not laws and regulations are being implemented in accordance with Congressional intent and our Constitution. Until court decisions are rendered, the interpretations of Executive Branch officials determine implementation. As one official told me when I worked in Washington, DC, “Until my interpretation of the regulation is beaten through litigation and a court decision, this is how it’s going to be.” That can be good, or bad… sometimes, very bad.